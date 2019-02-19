MILLBURY (CBS) – A call threatening a shooting at a Millbury restaurant early Tuesday morning resulted in a large police response, but authorities now believe it was all a hoax.

A man called Millbury police just after 1 a.m. to say he had a gun and was going to shoot anyone at the Wheelock Inn, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.

“Hello I’m at the Wheelock Inn in Millbury,” a voice says in the recording released by police. “I have an AR-15. I have a gun and I want to shoot everyone here.”

Part of the neighborhood was shut down as local and state police blocked off the area.

Police gained entry to the restaurant, but found it to be empty.

“There were no signs of any recent entry into the building,” state police said. “The call appears to have been a hoax.”

Steven Nevalsky has owned The Wheelock Inn for 30 years. He helped police get inside.

“It’s something like you see on TV, you never realize it’s going to come around and happen here. But it did,” he said.

The phone number reportedly originated from Ohio, but Millbury’s police chief thinks the call came from closer to home.

“I think it probably originated locally,” Chief Donald Desocry said. “That’s probably why we were selected.”

Millbury police are investigating the incident.