BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey is weighing legal action against the Trump administration following President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Healey on Tuesday called Trump’s action “an illegal power grab” and a violation of the constitutional separation of powers.

On Monday, 16 states filed a lawsuit calling Trump’s declaration unconstitutional. Massachusetts wasn’t among them.

The Democrat said in a statement her office has been in touch with the group behind the lawsuit and is “working to determine the full scope and impact on Massachusetts.”

My team is working to determine the full scope and impact on our state so that, if and when we challenge the Administration’s unlawful actions, we bring the strongest possible case. We will protect the people of Massachusetts. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) February 19, 2019

Healey said she wants to ensure she has the strongest possible case “if and when we challenge the administration’s actions.”

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said he believes Healey is looking into whether Massachusetts has legal standing to join the case.

