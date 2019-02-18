



BOSTON (CBS) – “I was terrified because I didn’t know if I was going to see him again. My kids are my world,” said Felicia Bertram.

Bertram is talking about the moment she got the call no mother wants to get. “Originally, I was told my son had passed,” Bertram told WBZ-TV via FaceTime Monday night, from Knoxville Tennessee.

Her son is 29-year-old David Wood.

Last week, the truck driver was on his way back home to Tennessee when he suffered a heart attack at a Candia, New Hampshire rest stop.

The emergency and her son’s rescue was captured on surveillance video.

“He had what they call sudden cardiac death. Meaning he had some sort of electrical anomaly in his heart. It tends to run in my family,” said Bertram.

Bertram told WBZ-TV her son doesn’t remember pulling into the rest stop. But someone did find him collapsed and unresponsive in front of his truck.

That person then ran into a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts’ counter to find help.

Cameras captured the moment Wood was found, eight minutes after he had collapsed. Images also show the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk who performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

“I owe her everything, I went and visited her, took a card. I have a feeling she’s gonna get a Christmas gift from me every year as long as I have breath in my body,” Bertram said.

Bertram tells WBZ they’re now focused on her son’s recovery and paying for his medical bills.

The father of three doesn’t have health insurance and won’t be able to continue his job as a truck driver.

The family has started a Facebook Fund.