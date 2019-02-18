  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Sean Gannon, St. Patrick's Day, Yarmouth, Yarmouth Police


YARMOUTH (CBS) — Cape Cod’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year will honor fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon. The theme of the parade is “Spirit of the Community.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and several Irish police officers are expected to be among the large police presence attending, according to Capecod.com.

Gannon, 32, was killed while serving an arrest warrant in Barnstable. Thomas Latanowich, who has been labeled as a career criminal, allegedly shot Gannon and his K9 Nero on April 12, 2018.

Nero survived the shooting and has recovered.

Gannon and Nero had been regular participants of the parade in the past.

Officer Sean Gannon and his K-9 Nero in 2017. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Police Department)

This year’s parade will include a group of marchers from Gannon’s graduating class at the MBTA Police Academy.

Retired Yarmouth Police K9 officer Peter B. McClelland, who trained Nero as a puppy and helped the K9 recover from the shooting, is the parade’s Grand Marshal.

There will also be color guard units from across Cape Cod, a Boston-area pipe and drum corps, 25 to 30 floats, marching bands from area high schools, and members of the community participating.

The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 9 in Yarmouth.

