WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Route 3A in Weymouth Monday night.

The man who was driving the SUV is a Hull firefighter, and according to witnesses, immediately went to the pedestrian’s aid.

The busy road was shut down for more than three hours while Weymouth Police investigated the crash. No charges have been filed.

The firefighter was transported to South Shore Hospital for evaluation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family as well our member that was involved in this tragic accident,” said Hull Fire Chief Chris Russo.

Police are not releasing any information about the victim until the family has been notified.