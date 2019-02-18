  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By David Wade
Filed Under:David Wade, Ivan Soto, Lawrence, Merrimack Valley Explosions, The Road Back Home, Veronica Soto


LAWRENCE (CBS) – Baby footprints, sneakers, diplomas, and a handful of sweet cards written by their daughters when they were younger. These are the few memories Veronica and Ivan Soto can physically hold onto after their Lawrence home burned to the ground last September in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

One the Sotos’ keepsakes damaged in the explosion. (WBZ-TV)

Veronica assumed the sentimental keepsakes were lost forever. But, on the same day crews began the process of building her new home, Veronica found these charred and cherished items in the ashes. “It means so much to us,” she told WBZ-TV.

Veronica and Ivan have graciously agreed to share their story and the long road back home with us. We first sat down with them back in November. They were living in an apartment and waiting for construction to begin on what will eventually be their new home. It’s now been 5 months since the disaster and in that time the rubble has been replaced with real progress: the frame of a two-story open-concept colonial. “We are standing in our future new home,” Ivan explained while giving us a tour.

The Sotos’ new home. (WBZ-TV)

Coincidentally, while we were visiting with the Sotos, Columbia Gas, the company responsible for the disaster, was at work outside laying down the new gas lines.

“I didn’t even look at them,” Veronica said. Trust could be an issue for years to come.

“What if I leave my house one day and this happens again? Not just to us, but to anyone who went through it that day,” Veronica said, referring to the thousands of residents across Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover who were all evacuated during the September disaster. “The odds are astronomical,” Ivan admitted but it’s “still in the backs of our minds.”

Ivan and Veronica’s Lawrence home was destroyed in the gas explosions. (WBZ-TV)

Top of mind in his community is Ivan’s heroism on the day of the explosions. With his home on fire and his family safe Ivan rushed back to his job as a Lawrence police officer. That commitment to community is why Ivan and Veronica were guests of Congresswoman Lori Trahan at the State of the Union.

The Sotos say they are happier these days compared to when we first met but “it’s still a lot to take in,” Veronica explained. And the anger of what happened has not yet subsided. “I don’t want to waste that energy. You really don’t get anything out of being angry all the time. But I am upset.”

Ivan and Veronica Soto in their new home under construction in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV)

The shell of their new home provides hope that can’t be measured in square footage. Soon there will be walls and decorations including the charred flag that flew outside their old home.

The flag that flew outside the Soto’s original home. (Photo credit: Soto Family)

Veronica had it framed for Ivan. It’s a reminder of the nightmare they have endured and the dream of getting back home. “The flag tells a story. It shows resilience.”

Just like the Sotos.

Watch: Sotos Video Diary Of Demolition

David Wade

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s