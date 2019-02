BILLERICA (CBS) – An SUV went into the Shawsheen River in Billerica Monday morning.

The driver was able to get himself to safety by the time first responders arrived. No one was injured.

SUV into Shawsheen River. No injuries, Officers investigating. pic.twitter.com/oqYq4vbUDS — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) February 18, 2019

The fire department said the SUV went into the river from a nearby parking lot.

The incident happened after snow blanketed the region, but it’s not yet clear if the cause was weather-related.

Police are investigating the crash.