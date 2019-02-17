WORCESTER (CBS) – A man has been arrested and charged with robbing the same Subway three times in the span of a month.

William Walley, 24, of Worcester is charged with three counts of armed robbery while masked. Police say he robbed the Shrewsbury Street Subway at knifepoint Jan. 15, Jan. 19 and Feb. 3.

Police said in each robbery, a tall, masked man entered the restaurant with a large kitchen knife and demanded money from the register.

Police did not say why the Shrewsbury Street Subway was targeted.