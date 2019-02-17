WEATHER ALERT:Storm Will Create Slippery Roads Sunday Night Into Monday
AMESBURY (CBS) – An Amesbury High School senior was killed in a weekend snowmobile accident in Poland, Maine.

On Saturday night, Troy Marden was snowmobiling a plowed area of Thompson Lake in Poland when he failed to turn a corner and hit a snowbank. Marden was thrown from the snowmobile and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troy Marden, an Amesbury High School student, was killed in a Maine snowmobile accident. (Photo credit: Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school community,” said Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni in a statement. Again, we are deeply saddened by our loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Troy’s family and friends.

Amesbury Public Schools will offer counseling Monday, Feb. 18 from 1-4 p.m. in the Amesbury High School cafeteria.

This is Maine’s fifth snowmobile fatality of the season.

