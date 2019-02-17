AMESBURY (CBS) – An Amesbury High School senior was killed in a weekend snowmobile accident in Poland, Maine.

On Saturday night, Troy Marden was snowmobiling a plowed area of Thompson Lake in Poland when he failed to turn a corner and hit a snowbank. Marden was thrown from the snowmobile and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school community,” said Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni in a statement. Again, we are deeply saddened by our loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Troy’s family and friends.

Amesbury Public Schools will offer counseling Monday, Feb. 18 from 1-4 p.m. in the Amesbury High School cafeteria.

This is Maine’s fifth snowmobile fatality of the season.