



BOSTON (CBS) – Three men were arrested in East Boston on Friday night. WBZ sources say they are connected with the anti-immigration flyers that had been posted around the neighborhood.

Matthew Wold, 26, of Lowell, is charged with assault and battery of a police officer. Tylar Larson, 18, of Rochester, N.Y., is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon. Christopher Hood, 20, of Malden, is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.

Boston police confirm they had increased patrols in the area due to the posters. While on patrol on Winthrop Street, police noticed three men wearing face masks, one of them carrying a can of spray paint.

Police say one of the men slapped an officer’s hand away and the others were carrying weapons.

All three men will be arraigned in East Boston District Court. They are not charged with anything relating to the flyers.