



PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (CBS/AP) –Sen. Cory Booker is making six stops in three days around the state of the New Hampshire, which casts the first votes in the 2020 primary.

The New Jersey senator announced his presidential campaign Feb. 1. He is one of five sitting Democratic senators already running in the jam-packed 2020 presidential primary.

At a question-and-answer session in Portsmouth on Saturday, he told voters there are a “lot of pathways” to achieving the increasingly popular Democratic goal of universal healthcare coverage. He also acknowledged that compromise may be necessary to get major health care legislation through the Senate.

He said supporters of so-called Medicare for All are “going to have to find ways to advance the ball given the Congress that we have.”

