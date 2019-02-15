Filed Under:Border Wall, National Emergency, Politics


BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Congressional delegation is slamming President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump announced Friday that he’s declaring an emergency to free up billions of dollars in wall funding. Democrats are considering a lawsuit, arguing that the president’s actions are unconstitutional.

Here’s how members of Congress representing the Bay State reacted on Twitter:

Trump said he is also anticipating a lawsuit but predicted he’ll prevail at the Supreme Court.

