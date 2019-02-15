



BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Congressional delegation is slamming President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump announced Friday that he’s declaring an emergency to free up billions of dollars in wall funding. Democrats are considering a lawsuit, arguing that the president’s actions are unconstitutional.

Here’s how members of Congress representing the Bay State reacted on Twitter:

Good morning, @realDonaldTrump. Here’s the part of the constitution that says you can’t build your stupid wall. We’ll see you in court. pic.twitter.com/XCppx7TV5S — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 15, 2019

The House has the power of the purse. That is civics 101. The President cannot skirt that power by declaring a fake “national emergency.” — Lori Trahan (@LoriTrahanMA) February 15, 2019

We don't need a wall. Mexico isn't going to pay for it. Diverting funds from the military to pay for it is bad. Trump is the national emergency. Happy Friday. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 15, 2019

The #NationalEmergency is a sham. The wall was never about security. It's a political applause line the President uses to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment. While his moral authority has always been in question, he is now violating Article 1 of the Constitution. #FakeTrumpEmergency pic.twitter.com/IFWWZknkTF — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) February 15, 2019

No matter what Trump says, a border wall isn't going to stop fentanyl from coming into our country, but technology and scanners that I helped secure funding for will. This is the kind of 21st century border security we need. https://t.co/53IMjqzFg8 — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 15, 2019

I want to be absolutely clear: this ridiculous wall isn’t a national emergency, and Donald Trump isn’t king. We’ll fight this with everything we’ve got. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 15, 2019

Trump said he is also anticipating a lawsuit but predicted he’ll prevail at the Supreme Court.