BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Congressional delegation is slamming President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump announced Friday that he’s declaring an emergency to free up billions of dollars in wall funding. Democrats are considering a lawsuit, arguing that the president’s actions are unconstitutional.
Here’s how members of Congress representing the Bay State reacted on Twitter:
Trump said he is also anticipating a lawsuit but predicted he’ll prevail at the Supreme Court.