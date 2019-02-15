SALISBURY (CBS) – A gray seal pup, just a couple months old, was rescued from the middle of the street in Salisbury on Wednesday.

According the Seacoast Marine Mammal Rescue Team, the pup likely had just weaned from its mother and was trying to follow the beach access path used by human beach-goers.

The pup ended up in the middle of Beacon Street, which is a side street, where he was spotted by residents of the area and a Salisbury police officer. The road was shut down, and the residents and police officer kept the animal safe until the Seacoast team arrived.

According to the Seacoast team, the seal was skinny, mildly dehydrated and had a slightly cloudy right eye, “but was very feisty when handled, as a gray seal should be!”

The Seacoast team administered fluids, tagged his leg and relocated him.