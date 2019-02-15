BOSTON (CBS) — A woman on a bike was hit by a cement truck in Boston. The 911 call of a reported crash on Park Drive and Brookline Avenue in the Fenway area came in around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

According to Mass. State Police., the woman has life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a Boston hospital.

A cement truck was parked at the scene while police investigated. Two lanes of Park Drive were closed.

“Our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is also on scene because of the involvement of the truck,” said State Police.

No other information is available at this time.