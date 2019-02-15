Filed Under:Bike Crash, Boston, Fenway, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A woman on a bike was hit by a cement truck in Boston.  The 911 call of a reported crash on Park Drive and Brookline Avenue in the Fenway area came in around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Boston Police and Mass. State Police responded to Park Drive and Brookline Avenue Friday after a woman was hit by a cement truck (WBZ-TV)

According to Mass. State Police., the woman has life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a Boston hospital.

A cement truck was parked at the scene while police investigated. Two lanes of Park Drive were closed.

A cement truck was parked in Fenway near where a woman was struck Friday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

“Our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is also on scene because of the involvement of the truck,” said State Police.

No other information is available at this time.

