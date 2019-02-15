CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police say a man approached two pre-teenage sisters near Pleasant and Auburn streets and asked them if they wanted to go into an alley with him Thursday night. Police said the encounter was caught on surveillance video.

According to police, the suspect asked for directions and grabbed one of the girls by the arm. After walking with the girls for several streets, police say, he asked the girls if they wanted to go down an alley with him. The girls said no and ran for home.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 40-50 years old and about 5’8”. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was wearing a black jacket and beanie hat.

There are now extra patrols in the area.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.