SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run crash in Somerville.

Police say 55-year-old Edward Clark, of Norwood, was allegedly driving the pickup truck that struck and killed 40-year-old Allison Donovan.

The crash happened at the intersection of Powder House Boulevard and Hardan Road at about 7:16 p.m. Friday night. Investigators believe Donovan and another woman were in a crosswalk when they were hit. The second woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Clark will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Friday.

