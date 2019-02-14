WAREHAM (CBS) – Wareham Middle School is closed, but not because of snow. The town’s superintendent says a seagull dropping quahog shells from the sky cracked the school’s roof and caused a water leak.

“We found a number of shells inside the tear,” Superintendent Kimberly B. Shaver-Hood told WBZ-TV.

The 6-to-8-inch rip is near a roof drain and that caused water to flow into the building Wednesday.

Seagulls drop shells in an attempt to break them open so they can eat the clam inside.

A photo from the school shows the gash in the roof membrane.

The school will be closed Thursday and Friday while repairs are made.