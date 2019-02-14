



MARSHFIELD (CBS) – There is a search underway in Marshfield for a person who may have fallen through the ice on a pond.

It happened late Thursday morning in a small body of water near Main and Pine streets.

Police told WBZ-TV they received a report of a person ice skating with a hockey stick who may have fallen through the ice.

Divers are currently in a hole in the ice now searching. No one has been found yet. State Police have also joined the search with their helicopter.

Important: If anyone was or knows of anyone that was ice skating on the pond across from St. Christines church on Main Street please call the police 781-834-6655 — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) February 14, 2019

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.