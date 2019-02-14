  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Marshfield


MARSHFIELD (CBS) – There is a search underway in Marshfield for a person who may have fallen through the ice on a pond.

It happened late Thursday morning in a small body of water near Main and Pine streets.

Divers searched a pond in Marshfield Thursday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

Police told WBZ-TV they received a report of a person ice skating with a hockey stick who may have fallen through the ice.

Divers searched a pond in Marshfield Thursday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

Divers are currently in a hole in the ice now searching. No one has been found yet. State Police have also joined the search with their helicopter.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

