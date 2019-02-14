  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Lawrence, Mike LaCrosse


LAWRENCE (CBS) – Lawrence Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a Park Street store with a syringe.

Thirty-five-year-old Eric Aponte is charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest and armed robbery.

Police are crediting the store owner for helping them track down Aponte.

Union Supermarket owner Jose Batista said he ran after the suspect and called him so he wouldn’t get away.

Suspect holds syringe during attempted robbery in Lawrence (WBZ-TV)

Video from his store’s security system shows Aponte allegedly move toward a female clerk with the needle then try and get away with the cash register. He dropped the register when Batista came out of his office.

He’s relieved police were able to make an arrest.

“I feel good take bad people out of the street,” said Batista.

Mike LaCrosse

