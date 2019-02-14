  • WBZ TVOn Air

LAWRENCE (CBS) – The public is being invited to pay tribute to a World War II veteran being laid to rest in Lawrence Thursday.

James McCue has no surviving family members so the city is asking people to attend a 1 p.m. ceremony at Bellevue Cemetery, where he will be buried with full military honors.

An obituary on the website of Dewhirst Funeral Home says McCue died last Thursday at age 97. He was born and raised in Lawrence and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked in the housekeeping department of Methuen’s Holy Family Hospital.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that McCue was part of five major battles in an anti-aircraft artillery unit and landed in Normandy on D-Day in 1944.

“There’s no doubt that this gentleman was part of all those who helped liberate France and really made a difference,” state Secretary of Veterans Affairs Francisco Urena told the newspaper. “We just wanted to make sure this gentleman gets remembered, in a sense, and his service. It mattered to all of us.”

