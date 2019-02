TAUNTON (CBS) – Route 140 reopened less than an hour after closing for a medflight landing. The highway was closed just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

TRAVEL ALERT UPDATE: RTE. 140 South, near Exit 10, now shut down for medflight landing. — TEMA (@tauntonema) February 13, 2019

Massachusetts State Police said a crash with “serious injury” happened near Route 79 (Exit 10) in Taunton. All lanes were closed to allow medflight to land.