  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    9:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch


Here is some food for thought.  Children who consistently eat lunch at school are more likely to score better on standardized tests, according to a study out of India, one of the biggest and longest running studies looking at the effect of school lunch on academic performance.

(Image credit: WPRI-TV)

Researchers studied over 200,000 rural households in India as a public free lunch program was rolled out over time. They found that kids with up to five years of midday meals had reading scores 18 percent higher than kids who were offered school lunches for less than a year. They also scored better on math tests.

The quality of the school lunch matters. A recent study out of California found that when school-age children were offered more nutritious food for lunch, the students scored better on end-of-the-year tests.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s