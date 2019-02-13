



BOSTON (CBS) — A foundation of offensive line play involves players assisting teammates whenever possible. Now, it’s the offensive line coach who’s getting some help.

The Patriots reportedly signed Youngstown State offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo to be an assistant offensive line coach in New England, helping out the legendary Dante Scarnecchia.

The Vindicator first reported the news. Bricillo coached the offensive line at Youngstown for nine years, according to his bio on the school’s website.

The addition adds to the sweeping change for the Patriots’ coaching staff in the 10-day offseason since Super Bowl LIII.

The exodus, of sorts, began with de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores taking the head coaching job in Miami the day after the Super Bowl. There, he hired away Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea (to be offensive coordinator), assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski (to be QBs coach) and cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer (to be the defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach).

Additionally, defensive line coach Brendan Daly took the same job in Kansas City, adding to the departures on the Patriots’ staff.

To replace those departures, the Patriots will be adding Greg Schiano as defensive coordinator and, in addition to Bricillo, are reportedly hiring Mick Lombardi as an offensive assistant.

As for promotions from within, the names of Mike Pellegrino, Brian Belichick, Cole Popovich and DeMarcus Covington have been mentioned.

Of course, despite the change, some things remain constant. Bill Belichick remains the head coach, and longtime assistants Ivan Fears (running backs) and Dante Scarnecchia (offensive line) will presumably be back in 2019, along with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Safeties coach Steve Belichick isn’t going anywhere, nor are tight ends coach Nick Caley, or special teams coach Joe Judge.

Nevertheless, quite a bit has changed for Belichick’s staff, not even two weeks removed from the confetti falling in Atlanta.