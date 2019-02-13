



PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — A tiny cottage in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is up for sale with an eye-popping listing price of $2 million.

The .34-acre plot is prime real estate, according to “Seacoast Dwellings.”

“This iconic parcel of land is an opportunity of a lifetime,” the Realtor says. “Build your dream house on the last large lot in Portsmouth’s Historic South End.”

The pricey listing has been profiled by The Boston Globe and The New York Times.

The 320 square-foot cottage was built in 1940.

City records show the property is only assessed at $681,000.