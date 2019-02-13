Filed Under:New Hampshire, Portsmouth, Real Estate


PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — A tiny cottage in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is up for sale with an eye-popping listing price of $2 million.

The .34-acre plot is prime real estate, according to “Seacoast Dwellings.”

The cottage for sale in Portsmouth (Photo credit: Seacoast Dwellings)

“This iconic parcel of land is an opportunity of a lifetime,” the Realtor says. “Build your dream house on the last large lot in Portsmouth’s Historic South End.”

The pricey listing has been profiled by The Boston Globe and The New York Times.

The 320 square-foot cottage was built in 1940.

An aerial view of the Portsmouth cottage (Photo credit: Seacoast Dwellings)

City records show the property is only assessed at $681,000.

Comments (2)
  1. Sad American (@clee14) says:
    February 13, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    You can buy an RV way cheaper and park it cheaper by far. This is so stupid

    Reply
  2. Mark Em says:
    February 13, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    they will find some stoopid money to pay what they are asking. go get it,guys.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s