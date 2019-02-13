LEOMINSTER (CBS) – A 17-year-old student at Leominster High School is facing charges after another student reported seeing him on Snapchat with a clip of ammunition on school grounds.

Leominster police said the student reported the video to a school resource officer, who then called the police Wednesday around noon.

The suspect was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition at the school. A firearm was later taken from the student’s home. The student did not get the firearm from his parents.

The student will face charges of illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of a firearm.

The firearm was not found on school grounds and there was no threat made to the school. No one was hurt in the incident and the school did not go into lockdown.

“The process worked right here as a student at LHS reported this to an adult immediately,” the Leominster Police Department posted on Facebook.