BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics proved again Tuesday night that they can win without Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday, they may have to prove they can win without Irving and his backup.

Irving has already been ruled out for Wednesday night’s tilt against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden with a knee injury. Terry Rozier usually gets the start for Boston whenever Irving can’t go, but the backup is listed as doubtful for Wednesday night with an illness.

If both are out against the Pistons, that should lead to some interesting lineups for head coach Brad Stevens. Get ready for a lot of Brad Wanamaker, who could be Boston’s only active point guard on Wednesday. Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward may also find themselves handling ball-handling duties against the Pistons.

This is Boston’s final game ahead of the All-Star break, so it’s unclear if Irving will participate in this weekend’s festivities in Charlotte. He is the Celtics’ only representative in Sunday night’s exhibition game.