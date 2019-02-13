HUDSON (CBS) – Authorities are ready for large crowds at Wednesday’s opening of a new recreational marijuana dispensary in Hudson. Police say they’ll be “closely monitoring the flow of traffic” around Temescal Wellness on Coolidge Street.

Temescal, which already operates as a medical marijuana store, is the ninth recreational pot shop to open in Massachusetts since November.

Temescal wellness in Hudson is the 9th retail pot shop to open in Mass. and the first in the metro west area. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/XCtaQUhTUO — Louisa Moller (@LouisaMoller) February 13, 2019

“Our officers will be actively participating in today’s dispensary opening to ensure that everything goes as smoothly as possible,” Hudson Chief Michael Burks said in a statement. “We’ll also be evaluating the flow of traffic throughout the day to determine whether any modifications may be needed to maintain safety and improve traffic conditions.”

Customers must park at a satellite parking lot at 62 Packard Street. They are limited to buying one-eighth of an ounce of flower, two half grams of pre-rolled joints and one vape pen or cartridge.

Temescal also has a recreational marijuana location in Pittsfield.