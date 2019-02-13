



BOSTON (CBS) – State Police are looking for the owner of two dogs found wandering on Interstate 495 in Merrimac Wednesday morning.

The dogs were running loose on the road, when Pamela LaRoche spotted them, stopped her car in the middle of the highway and then got out to stop traffic.

LaRoche told WBZ-TV she knelt down in the highway and was able to get the dogs to come to her. She called State Police who had her bring them to the barracks in Newbury. From there, they were examined by a veterinarian and turned over to LaRoche for the time being.

She said the dogs are very friendly, but they had no identification and no one has claimed them yet.

If you have any information about the dogs, please contact Sergeant Stephen Gondella at the State Police Barracks in Newbury at 978-642-7478.