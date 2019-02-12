



BOSTON (CBS) – New England was hit with snow early Tuesday afternoon, creating some slick and dangerous driving conditions. Several inches of snow fell before changing to sleet and freezing rain.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service and Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton, for the Feb. 12 storm as of 9:15 p.m.

Watertown 5.0″

Gloucester 5.0″

Haverhill 5.0″

Dracut 4.8″

Leicester 4.5″

Fitchburg 4.1″

Lunenburg 4.1″

Chesterfield, NH 4.0″

Worcester 4.0″

Shirley 4.0″

Hudson, NH 4.0″

Lexington 3.8″

Springfield 3.2″

Framingham 3.1″

Littleton 3.1″

North Reading 3.0″

Walpole 3.0″

North Chelmsford 3.0″

Foxboro 3.0″

Chelsea 2.8″

Norton 2.8″

Boston 2.7″

Millis 2.5″

Needham 2.5″

Bellingham 2.5″

West Harwich 1.5″