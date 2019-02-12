



BOSTON (CBS) – It is a pretty lame winter when you can claim 2.4” as your biggest snowstorm on February 12th in Boston. But alas that is where we are at.

Our season total now sits at a whopping 4.7”, good for third least snowy season on record in Boston’s recorded history (through Feb 12th).

As expected, the snow came and went quickly with this storm.

The majority of the area will be above 32 degrees when you head out Wednesday morning. The rain will be tapering off and highs on will rise to the upper 30s (well NW) and low to mid 40s in eastern MA. No flash freeze, no post-storm frozen landscape this time around.

Looking ahead, we will have highs near 40 on Thursday, and near 50 on Friday! Leaving very little, if any, snow in our area. The pattern gets a little muddy late in the weekend and through the middle of next week.

Several small, fast-moving storms will race to our south. We may get clipped by one or two of them, but at this point it doesn’t appear like there will be any significant snow or major weather headlines at least through the weekend.