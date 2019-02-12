



BOSTON (CBS) – Many school districts made the decision to close long before the snowflakes started to fall on Tuesday.

Lexington Public Schools made the call to parents on Monday night. The high school dismissed at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday and the rest of the schools followed shortly after.

“I’m in healthcare and if you have to cancel 30 patients at 6 a.m. it becomes a lot of other people’s problems, not just yours. So, I appreciate being able to plan ahead and keep everyone safe,” said Jane Kennedy as she picked up her son from Lexington High School.

Tewksbury Public Schools dismissed students as early as 10:30 a.m. The parade of buses left the high school parking lot nearly four hours ahead of the storm.

Some parents say early closures are a nuisance for people who juggle work and home life. Other parents seemed grateful that school districts acted conservatively.

“I appreciate that the superintendent told us early so especially for working parents so they can plan ahead,” Lexington parent Joanne Kuo said.