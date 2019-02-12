



BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Morris has had a lot of suggestions for the struggling Celtics as of late. Now he’s recommending a roster move.

Morris went off over the weekend about the team’s attitude, saying they’re playing as individuals and not as a unit, adding that they haven’t been having much fun recently. It has been a frustrating season for Boston, as they sit in the five-seed in the Eastern Conference at the moment.

The C’s need something to help with their lack of chemistry, and Morris has one recommendation for president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge: Another Morris.

Damn I wish we was getting @Keefmorris because when he come back it’s going to get real crazy! Motivated and ready!!!! I’m calling it now! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) February 11, 2019

Based on Marcus’ Tweet on Monday, it doesn’t sound like the Celtics are considering adding his twin brother, Markieff, off the buyout market. The other Morris has been cleared to return from a neck injury that has kept him out of action since December, and the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in adding him, according to Yahoo Sports.

Markieff played in 34 games for the Washington Wizards, including 15 starts, and averaged 11.5 points off 44 percent shooting to go with 5.1 rebounds per game. He was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for forward Wesley Johnson prior to last week’s trade deadline, and was promptly released by New Orleans.

The Celtics have an open roster spot after trading Jabari Bird to the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the deadline, so there is room to add Morris to the mix. But would he be a fit? Like his brother, Markieff is an athletic inside-outside threat who loves to take threes, hitting 33.3 percent of his attempts from downtown this season. That would certainly fit in Brad Stevens’ system, though given they already have one Morris who loves to shoot threes, adding another would be a bit repetitive.

Plus, imagine that locker room. Not just with another Morris to speak his mind, but imagine the confusion trying to figure out which Morris is which. They do, after all, have nearly identical tattoos.

Marcus also noted last week as he gushed about potentially playing with his brother again (they played together in college at Kansas and again in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns) that Markieff would likely struggle to find minutes in Boston, so chances are he’ll be signing elsewhere.

Still, after watching the McCourty twins win a title with the New England Patriots just a few weeks ago, it’s nice to dream about another set of twins raising another trophy for Boston.