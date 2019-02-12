BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will be without their dynamic young scorer for a stretch.

The team announced Tuesday that David Pastrnak requires surgery on his left thumb, an injury that will cost him at least two weeks. After two weeks, Pastrnak will be re-evaluated.

As for how the injury took place, general manager Don Sweeney said it was not suffered during game action. Pastrnak fell while walking to a car on Sunday night after a sponsorship dinner.

Pastrnak and several of his teammates attended a sponsorship dinner on Sunday night. At about 11:30, while walking to his transportation, Pastrnak fell and injured his left thumb. Team will know better in two weeks, but Pastrnak is expected to return and play this season. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 12, 2019

Pastrnak, 22, has scored 31 goals with 35 assists for 66 points in 56 games played this season. He’s topped 30 goals for three straight years, and he was on pace this year to top 40 goals for the first time. He leads the Bruins in both goals and points, while ranking second behind Brad Marchand in assists.

Since 2016-17, Pastrnak has scored an even 100 goals with 116 assists for 216 points in 213 games played.

The Bruins currently rank third in the Atlantic Division, one point behind Toronto for second place, and one point ahead of the Canadiens, who currently sit as the top wild-card team in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins host the Blackhawks on Tuesday night at the TD Garden before hitting the road for a West Coast/Western Conference swing for five games.