BOSTON (CBS) – As the snow began piling up in the Boston area Tuesday afternoon, so did cars.
With several police and fire departments already reporting accidents less than an hour after snow began to fall, first responders are urging caution.
A four-car pile up on Pond Street in Bridgewater left lots of damage but no injuries.
On the Massachusetts Turnpike, cars were already on the side of the road.
In Falmouth, police are reporting several accidents on Route 28, including two rollovers.
In Mansfield, police reported multiple crashes around town and urged drivers to go slow.
In Norton, a car and a plow collided.
Meanwhile, Spencer police responded to a crash on Route 131.
Even the MBTA reported that accidents were affecting train service.
Speed limits on the Pike have been lowered to 40 miles per hour, and the HOV lane on I-93 South opened at 1 p.m. – two hours early.