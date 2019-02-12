BOSTON (CBS) – As the snow began piling up in the Boston area Tuesday afternoon, so did cars.

With several police and fire departments already reporting accidents less than an hour after snow began to fall, first responders are urging caution.

If you must travel during #MAsnow this afternoon, clear snow off your vehicle, maintain a safe distance, take it slow, give yourself extra time & #DontCrowdThePlow.

Safe Winter Driving Tips: https://t.co/eR0zuCQECO pic.twitter.com/TavlPIM38C — MEMA (@MassEMA) February 12, 2019

A four-car pile up on Pond Street in Bridgewater left lots of damage but no injuries.

On the Massachusetts Turnpike, cars were already on the side of the road.

In Falmouth, police are reporting several accidents on Route 28, including two rollovers.

In Mansfield, police reported multiple crashes around town and urged drivers to go slow.

In Norton, a car and a plow collided.

Meanwhile, Spencer police responded to a crash on Route 131.

Even the MBTA reported that accidents were affecting train service.

#GreenLine B branch experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes due to an auto accident blocking Warren Street. #mbta — MBTA Alerts! (@mbta_alerts) February 12, 2019

Speed limits on the Pike have been lowered to 40 miles per hour, and the HOV lane on I-93 South opened at 1 p.m. – two hours early.