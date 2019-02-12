REVERE (CBS) — Four teenage boys have been arrested after a crash on Route 1A in Revere Tuesday morning. Burlington Police confirmed the car involved in the crash is the same vehicle that was stolen during a carjacking in Burlington Monday night.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Beacon Village apartments around 7:20 p.m. Monday for a reported carjacking at gunpoint.

“Upon arrival, officers met with a visibly shaken adult male who said that he had just pulled into his parking space after arriving home from work and was checking his email on his phone when a man opened the driver’s side door, put a gun in his chest, and forced him from the vehicle,” police said.

The victim had described the suspects as three black men in their late teens or early 20s.

They took his wallet, phone, and keys, and drove off in his 2018 black Audi A4 sedan.

“These types of acts are not common in our community and we have no tolerance for them,” said Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent in a statement Monday.

Around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Revere police received a 911 call from someone who stated they were behind a stolen car they saw on the news the night prior.

Police tried to stop the Audi as it headed west on Revere Beach Parkway but the car did not stop.

The car then got onto Route 1A and hit a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over. Police said the fire department was called to extract the truck driver, who was trapped. He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Three people were arrested after the crash and another was taken into custody a few minutes later after trying to run away. Two BB guns were also recovered by police.