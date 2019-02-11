



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Crews are making safety improvements at the Somerville crosswalk where a teacher was killed by a hit and run driver. Allison Donovan was in a crosswalk on Powder House Boulevard Friday night when a she was hit by a pickup truck.

Neighbors, now coping with a profound loss, are grateful for any effort to make the street safer.

A handmade sign was posted at the intersection with Hardan Road that read “Slow down for Allison”.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says they’re actively searching for the driver.

“Our thoughts are obviously with the family as they get ready for the funeral on Thursday, with Miss Donovan’s friend as she’s recovering, and we’re continuing that investigation,” Ryan said.

A roadside memorial is growing for the 40-year-old who was killed after she and a friend were struck by a pick-up truck.

Three days later, crews were installing new flex posts urging drivers to slow down.

Ryan says they’re actively searching for the driver who took off.

“Possibly a Ford F-150 with damage to the front driver’s side, the vehicle is believed to have a black cover over the flatbed part of the truck,” Ryan said.