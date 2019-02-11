TAUNTON (CBS/AP) — A judge ordered Michelle Carter to begin serving her 15-month prison sentence for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself.
Carter, 22, appeared in Taunton Trial Court Monday afternoon for a hearing to consider prosecutors’ request to revoke her stay of sentence, which the judge approved.
“Miss Carter will now be taken into custody,” Judge Lawrence Moniz said.
Before her appearance, the Supreme Judicial Court denied an emergency motion filed by her lawyer asking for an extended stay of her sentence.
Carter was brought to the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth Monday afternoon. She was placed in a one-person, medical cell on the men’s side of the facility.
The Plainville woman was convicted in June 2017 for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself in 2014. A judge found that Carter caused Roy’s death when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven.
The judge allowed Carter to remain free while she appealed in state court, but Massachusetts’ highest court upheld her conviction last week.
Outside court, Roy’s family said they were happy justice is finally being served after a more than four-year ordeal.
“This has been a four-year ordeal for our family. It’s been four and a half years since Conrad passed, so our heart has been broken this whole time,” Roy’s aunt Becki Maki said.
“His life mattered. It mattered to us and I think it mattered to a lot of people. So, Conrad, we love you,” she added.
Lawyers for Carter have said they plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming she wasn’t responsible for Roy’s suicide.
“This case, legally, is not over,” attorney Joseph Cataldo said.
While we’re all paying attention to the justice system and the law, there is something else we really need to focus on as a culture and society beyond and in addition to the considerations of “just desserts”. I too am angry with this child and think that there has to be serious consequences to what she did both to give her time to realize and deal with what she’s done and to send a clear message to other young people that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior – that words are also actions – they carry weight, have meaning, cause action and have consequences. And that brings me to my problem. Beyond punsishing this child, we need to reach her. She will be free someday. She will form relationships and influence others. We need to help her understand what she did and change the underlying playbook she was and maybe is still following. Why did she behave that way? What was she thinking? Does she understand now that it was wrong? Does she understand why? If she doesn’t – how do we reach her and other kids like her? We have to live in a world that has these people in it. It behooves us to come up with a justice system that embraces and fosters rehabilitation – especially for our younger citizens. And I don’t mean just getting them ready to hold a job, I mean healing as a human being. Why should we care? Because we share this planet with her and people like her.
You don’t encourage killing the self, you encourage living, to not reach out to him was down right wrong! You die but once, you live life everyday !