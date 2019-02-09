



FALL RIVER (CBS) – It was a hazmat situation at a Hamlet Street apartment in Fall River on Saturday afternoon.

A Brockton firefighter who is member of of the District 1 Haz Mat Team is respondeding to Fall River @IAFF1314 for a tier 1 Haz Mat. pic.twitter.com/Snju1Yni7r — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 9, 2019

According to the Fall River Fire Department, a 51-year-old man tried to melt the fillings from his teeth, thinking they were silver. Actually, they were mercury.

Two people are now hospitalized and the entire apartment building is uninhabitable.

According to the World Health Organization: “Elemental and methylmercury are toxic to the central and peripheral nervous systems. The inhalation of mercury vapour can produce harmful effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, lungs and kidneys, and may be fatal. The inorganic salts of mercury are corrosive to the skin, eyes and gastrointestinal tract, and may induce kidney toxicity if ingested.”