  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anthony Vieira, Wareham


WAREHAM (CBS) – A fugitive, described as “desperate and dangerous,” attacked a police officer in Wareham overnight and investigators are looking for help tracking him down.

Anthony Vieira, 24, was already wanted for other violent crimes in Wareham and Fall River.  Wareham Police say he “committed more felonies” Thursday night in town.

Anthony Vieira. (Photo credit: Wareham Police)

In a statement Friday, Police Chief John Walcek said Vieira, who has no current address, is “a desperate and dangerous individual that needs to be caught!”

Vieira was arrested in Wareham back on November 4 after police said he broke into two jewelry stores in town. At his arraignment the next day, he was ordered held on $3,500 by Judge Edward Sharkansky. According to Walcek, prosecutors requested $10,000 bail but the judge rejected that. Vieira posted bail in early December and was due to back in court January 29, but he didn’t show up.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

If you see Vieira call 911 and do not approach him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s