



WAREHAM (CBS) – A fugitive, described as “desperate and dangerous,” attacked a police officer in Wareham overnight and investigators are looking for help tracking him down.

Anthony Vieira, 24, was already wanted for other violent crimes in Wareham and Fall River. Wareham Police say he “committed more felonies” Thursday night in town.

In a statement Friday, Police Chief John Walcek said Vieira, who has no current address, is “a desperate and dangerous individual that needs to be caught!”

Vieira was arrested in Wareham back on November 4 after police said he broke into two jewelry stores in town. At his arraignment the next day, he was ordered held on $3,500 by Judge Edward Sharkansky. According to Walcek, prosecutors requested $10,000 bail but the judge rejected that. Vieira posted bail in early December and was due to back in court January 29, but he didn’t show up.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

If you see Vieira call 911 and do not approach him.