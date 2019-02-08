BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. told The Boston Globe this week that he won’t be in attendance when the Red Sox make their celebratory trip to the White House on May 9.

“I don’t get into politics,” Bradley told the Globe, “but I won’t be going.”

Presumably, Bradley has faced some backlash for his decision. That’s at least what the 28-year-old outfielder suggested in a note he posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“People have a right to their opinion and I respect that. Doesn’t necessarily make it true, but at least you get to express yourself freely I guess,” Bradley said on Twitter, with an accompanying shrugging emoji. “I’ve been to the White House twice (2010 & 2013, yes [Barack] Obama [happened] to be in the office both times). Here is a monkey wrench thrown at the people who believe MY decision is political: I still wouldn’t go if Hillary [Clinton] was in office either.”

Bradley visited the White House when his South Carolina team won the College World Series in 2010, and when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2013.

Bradley expressed frustration with being called a racist for his decision to skip this trip to visit Donald Trump in the White House.

“And for the crew that’s calling me a racist, c’mon now, you obviously don’t know me,” he wrote. “So now I’m curious. What else am I since I declined an INVITATION?”

Bradley, the MVP of the American League Championship Series, batted .200 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 14 playoff games (12 starts) for the world champion Red Sox.

Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers have also said they won’t be making the White House trip, which was postponed until May due to the government shutdown.