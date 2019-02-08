Filed Under:Cannabis Control Commission, Massachusetts Wellspring, Medical Marijuana


ACTON (CBS) – The Cannabis Control Commission has ordered a Massachusetts marijuana dispensary in Acton to cease and desist after an unannounced inspection Thursday.

Massachusetts Wellspring, Inc., is a registered marijuana dispensary operating under the Medical Use of Marijuana Program.

Commission compliance officers found violations that included issues related to security, sanitation, waste disposal and the labeling of marijuana products.

The order will remain in effect until issues at the facility are resolved. Patients can visit the Medical Use of Marijuana Program website to identify alternative RMD locations. The Medical Use of Marijuana Program Support Center is available by phone at 617-660-5370 and by email at MedicalMarijuana@state.ma.us.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s