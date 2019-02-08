



ACTON (CBS) – The Cannabis Control Commission has ordered a Massachusetts marijuana dispensary in Acton to cease and desist after an unannounced inspection Thursday.

Massachusetts Wellspring, Inc., is a registered marijuana dispensary operating under the Medical Use of Marijuana Program.

Commission compliance officers found violations that included issues related to security, sanitation, waste disposal and the labeling of marijuana products.

The order will remain in effect until issues at the facility are resolved. Patients can visit the Medical Use of Marijuana Program website to identify alternative RMD locations. The Medical Use of Marijuana Program Support Center is available by phone at 617-660-5370 and by email at MedicalMarijuana@state.ma.us.