  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Police, Foxy Lady, Local TV


BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after police said two women stole a gun from his car while he was off-duty last weekend.

According to Pawtucket Police, 22-year-old Melissa Dacier, of Providence, and 25-year-old Neish Rivera, of Pawtucket, were arrested hours after the officer called police.

Rivera was one of the Foxy Lady dancers recently charged with prostitution, and Dacier had been previously arrested on a felony assault charge.

Melissa Dacier and Neisha Rivera (Photo Courtesy: Pawtucket Police)

Rivera and the officer had initially connected on Instagram, where she went by the name “Natalia,” police said. The two of them met up with Dacier and headed to the Cadillac Lounge strip club before “hanging out” together at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket.

At one point, Dacier asked for a phone charger and the officer gave her the keys to his car. She returned briefly before leaving the room again to use her phone. Rivera then followed her and the two did not return.

When the officer went to look for the women, he also realized his gun was missing from his glove compartment, said police.

The gun was apparently locked in the car, but the key was in his cup holder.

The officer, who was not named, will remain on leave pending an internal investigation, Boston Police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s