



BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after police said two women stole a gun from his car while he was off-duty last weekend.

According to Pawtucket Police, 22-year-old Melissa Dacier, of Providence, and 25-year-old Neish Rivera, of Pawtucket, were arrested hours after the officer called police.

Rivera was one of the Foxy Lady dancers recently charged with prostitution, and Dacier had been previously arrested on a felony assault charge.

Rivera and the officer had initially connected on Instagram, where she went by the name “Natalia,” police said. The two of them met up with Dacier and headed to the Cadillac Lounge strip club before “hanging out” together at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket.

At one point, Dacier asked for a phone charger and the officer gave her the keys to his car. She returned briefly before leaving the room again to use her phone. Rivera then followed her and the two did not return.

When the officer went to look for the women, he also realized his gun was missing from his glove compartment, said police.

The gun was apparently locked in the car, but the key was in his cup holder.

The officer, who was not named, will remain on leave pending an internal investigation, Boston Police said.