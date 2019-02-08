  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:AK-47, Everett, Everett Police


EVERETT (CBS) – Police are looking for two men and two others are under arrest after an incident in which a bag full of weapons was thrown from a car during a chase.

Everett Police say it started Thursday night when they tried to stop an SUV that didn’t have its headlights on. During the pursuit, authorities say a gym bag was thrown from the car. Officers picked it up and found several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle that was “reported stolen from out of state.”

The weapons seized by Everett Police after the chase. (Photo credit: Everett Police)

The SUV later crashed on lower Broadway near the Encore Boston Harbor Casino site and all four men ran off. Investigators say they found more weapons in the car.

Police caught two of the men and charged them with multiple counts of firearms violations and resisting arrest. Their names have not been made public yet. Both will be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court.

The other two men are still on the run and have not been identified.

