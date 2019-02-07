  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Wheaton College


NORTON (CBS) – Wheaton College is trying to solve a mystery with the state fire marshal’s office.

Who is setting fires in the middle of the night in the McIntire Residence Hall?

(WBZ-TV)

A small fire was found and put out there around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. It’s the fifth one in the dorm since December.

No one has been hurt. The first four are considered suspicious. The fire marshal’s office said they haven’t determined the cause of Thursday’s fire, which was reportedly in a third-floor common area. The other fires were set in bathroom trash cans and the laundry room late at night.

Fire burning in trash can at Wheaton College residence hall in December 2018. (Image credit Joshua Newsome)

There is $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

