SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been spotted in a Tom Brady jersey.

But his choice of attire was for charity.

Newsom served lunch Wednesday at a Sacramento food kitchen in the jersey of the New England Patriots quarterback. It was the result of his losing Super Bowl wager against Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sweeps the floor in a Brady jersey (Photo credit: California Governor’s Office)

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday.

Newsom talked with patrons and even swept the floors.

