BOSTON (CBS) – A city truck ran up onto a sidewalk in Chinatown and hit a person and a restaurant late Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the corner of Washington and Kneeland streets.

The truck hit a building at the corner of Washington and Kneeland streets in Chinatown Thursday.(Photo credit: Tom Matteo – WBZ-TV)

The truck was heading down Kneeland Street when it slammed into the Liuyishou Hotpot restaurant and then a person.

The person’s condition is not known, but Boston Police told WBZ-TV the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. They confirmed the truck belonged to the city of Boston, but did not say which department owned it.

The truck hit a building at the corner of Washington and Kneeland streets in Chinatown Thursday. (Photo credit: @KITTTTYMAE)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

