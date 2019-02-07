



BOSTON (CBS) – A city truck ran up onto a sidewalk in Chinatown and hit a person and a restaurant late Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the corner of Washington and Kneeland streets.

The truck was heading down Kneeland Street when it slammed into the Liuyishou Hotpot restaurant and then a person.

The person’s condition is not known, but Boston Police told WBZ-TV the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. They confirmed the truck belonged to the city of Boston, but did not say which department owned it.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.