PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed into a telephone pole Tuesday with two young children in the car. Antonio DiRocco, of Pelham, faces a DUI charge, two aggravated DUI charges, two charges of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless operation, yellow line violation, criminal mischief and an open container charge.

Emergency crews arrived to the one-car crash on Mammoth Road just before 8 p.m. Police said they found a 2005 GMC Envoy off the road with heavy front-end damage.

Antonio DiRocco and the crash on Mammoth Road. (Photos by Pelham Police)

It’s believed that the 26-year-old lost control of the SUV and struck a telephone pole, cutting it in half. A 5-year-old and 3-year-old boy in car seats were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Police arrested DiRocco at the scene of the crash. They did not detail his relation to the children. He’s set to appear in Salem District Court on Monday.

