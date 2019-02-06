



BOSTON (CBS) — After losing defensive play-caller Brian Flores to the Miami Dolphins following their Super Bowl victory, the New England Patriots already have a replacement lined up.

According to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, New England is set to hire Greg Schiano as their new defensive coordinator. The hiring is imminent, a league source told McBride on Wednesday.

Bill Belichick is tapping a familiar well for Flores’ replacement, as Schiano is best known for his 11-year run as head coach at Rutgers. He went 68-67 overall at Rutgers and turned them into a respectable football program, earning five bowl game victories over his final seven seasons. He built a close relationship with Belichick while leading the Scarlet Knights, coaching future Patriots Devin and Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon, as well as Belichick’s son and current Patriots safeties coach Steve Belichick.

Schiano has experience in the NFL, serving as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons. The Bucs went 11-21 under Schiano, who was fired after a four-win season in 2013. That experience should lead to a smooth transition back into the NFL for Schiano.

Schiano, 52, is coming off a two-year stint as Ohio State’s defensive coorinator/associate head coach. He’ll be the third different defensive play-caller for the Patriots in as many seasons, as Flores (who was never officially given the title of defensive coordinator) took over for the departed Matt Patricia following the 2017 season.