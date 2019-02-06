WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has told a congressional panel that climate change is not a partisan issue, at least not in Massachusetts.

Baker is among those testifying on Wednesday before the House Natural Resources Committee, which is holding its first extensive hearing in a decade on issues surrounding climate change.

In his prepared remarks, Baker said that in Massachusetts, “we understand the science and we know the impacts are real.” He pointed to more frequent and more intense storms, rising temperatures and the negative effects of climate change on fishermen and farmers.

Baker says Massachusetts has set “aggressive” goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and urged the federal government to do the same. He also cited efforts to encourage renewable energy including the nation’s most extensive offshore wind project.

