BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl title has brought us anything worthwhile, it’s the return of the TB Times.

Tom Brady’s newspaper is back in print, at least for a special edition celebrating New England’s Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots quarterback posted a photo of the new edition on his Instagram account on Tuesday, ahead of the team’s Super Bowl victory parade through the streets of Boston.

The pic brings back the famous crocodile that was featured in past editions of TB Times, giving a ram the Heisman pose as he makes his way over some tall buildings. As is the case with past TB Times, nobody really knows what the heck is going on.

But it’s a croc in a Brady jersey getting the best of a ram. While it makes no sense, it makes perfect sense.

 

